Drake Crowns Sexyy Red The "GOAT" On Her 26th Birthday

Drake gave a birthday shout-out to Sexyy Red on Instagram, this week, as she turned 26. In doing so, he crowned her the greatest of all time. "More life to my goat," Drake captioned a photo of Sexyy. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the post, fans had mixed responses to their friendship.

"To have a Nicki & Drake co-sign is huge!!! Ik she’s loving this support," one fan commented. Another accused Drake of using Sexyy for relevancy. "He uses her for clout, Drake mastered riding waves and peoples popularity his whole career but yea they get a even trade off," they argued.

Sexyy Redd Performs At Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Fans aren't the only ones who have complained about Drake and Sexyy's friendship. Joe Budden recently accused Drake of taking advantage of her fame as well. "You think he just likes being around Sexyy Red that much? I could name some more people. And this is what I don't understand about you f*cking Drake stans," he said on his podcast. Sexyy responded to that criticism on Twitter by sharing a video of herself dancing on Drake with the caption: "Tell @JoeBudden dis what drake like." Check out her and Drake's latest interaction on social media below.

Drake Gives Birthday Shout Out To Sexyy Red

Social media posts aren't the only way Drake and Sexyy been making headlines together. Drake also brought the "Pound Town" rapper on his It's All a Blur Tour in 2023. They further collaborated on the For All The Dogs track, "Rich Baby Daddy," alongside SZA. While shooting the music video for that cut, Sexyy went into labor. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

