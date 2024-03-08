Drake Fuels Sexyy Red Baby Daddy Jokes As He Cops Her Four Chanel Bags

Drake and Sexyy Red have become great friends over the past few months. Overall, Sexyy had a huge rise to fame in 2023. With songs like "SkeeYee" and "Poundtown," Sexyy was able to capture the attention of millions. Although some are skeptical about her lyrical abilities, there is no doubt she has a personality. She is extremely confident in herself, and her fans have noticed it. Ultimately, she has the star power to give her longevity in the game. Not to mention, co-signs from Drake will go a very long way.

Right now, Sexyy is acting as a special guest on his tour with J. Cole. The tour is wrapping up soon, and Drizzy is making sure that Sexyy feels appreciated for her contributions. Below, you can see that the artist actually copped her four Chanel bags for coming on tour with him. One bag would be sufficient for most. However, Drake is someone who has to do things bigger than everyone else. After all, his tour is called "Big As The What?"

Drake Loves Sexyy Red

Funny enough, these gifts led to fans making jokes about how Drizzy might actually be the father of Sexyy Red's new child. After their collaboration on "Rich Baby Daddy," there were all sorts of rumors that Drake was the father. Of course, these rumors were mostly spread in jest. However, the gifts have brought the jokes back in full force. "Drake wants to be the father that steps up," one person wrote in Akademiks' comments section. "Drake falling in love for real now.. I can hear him singing. 'I better find your loving I better find your heart,'" said another.

Regardless, Drake and Sexyy make a great team. Hopefully, we hear more collaborations from them, in the future. Let us know what you thought of the gifts the megastar came through with, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

