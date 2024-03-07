Sexyy Red Pops Out At Drake's New Orleans Tour Stop For "Rich Baby Daddy"

It seems like the St. Louis hitmaker is ready to pop out for more live performances, and what better tour to set things off for?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Iowa v Penn State

Sexyy Red and Drake continue their strong collaborative bond by reuniting on one of their first link-ups. Moreover, months after she joined his It's All A Blur trek with 21 Savage last year, she popped out as a special guest for his J. Cole assisted tour, Big As The What? This happened last night (Wednesday, March 6) for their New Orleans show, a second of which is happening tonight (Thursday, March 7) and should also feature the "SkeeYee" hitmaker. They both seemed to have a great time together onstage, and it continues their streak of meeting points and team-ups as two of the biggest hip-hop stars out right now.

Furthermore, this follows some other exciting news relating to this performance trio of Drake, Sexyy Red, and J. Cole. Moreover, the latter two were recently announced to perform at the Dreamville Festival this year, with other headliners including Nicki Minaj and SZA. Overall, it should be a very exciting and star-studded affair, and Drizzy knows this thanks to the amazing time he had at the festival last year. Fans hope that Sexyy and Cole will bring their same great energy to these sets.

Drake & Sexyy Red At New Orleans For The Big As The What? Tour: Watch

What's more is that Sexyy Red probably has a lot to look forward to and promote for the rest of 2024. Whether it's new music videos, new music previews, new social media snippets... or a new relationship, some fans think, there's a lot she's been building up to for the first two months of 2024. Hopefully there's something big coming this summer, or perhaps around the time of the Dreamville Festival. Either way, fans on the Big As The What? tour can expect to see the 25-year-old again if they hit the Oklahoma City shows on March 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, what do you think about the Toronto superstar bringing out his "muse" for this New Orleans tour stop? What else do you want to see from these two and from other collaborators? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red, Drake, and J. Cole.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
