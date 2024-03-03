Sexyy Red & Hunxho Spark Relationship Rumors After Music Video Together

Sexyy Red and Summer Walker's new music video for their track "I Might" vaguely tells the story of a woman choosing a new partner over her current baby daddy, and the conflict that this creates. However, some fans think there's even more beneath. Moreover, the St. Louis MC recently posted a video on Twitter from the visual's shoot, in which fellow rapper Hunxho acts as her new flame. Given the specificity of the clip, and the use of the line "I need a n***a that keep it real 'cause my last n***a was phony" in it, some fans speculated that the two are actually together, although this is completely just based on gossip and likely intentional connections.

After all, what better way to get some promo swirling around a new release than some rumors for the headlines? In addition to this, Sexyy Red also posted a couple of new snaps on Instagram whose caption is the aforementioned line above about getting a new man. Of course, she just gave birth to another child, so some fans might assume that she's not really in the mood to start a new relationship because she's so busy. Also, there could still be some healing left to do from the last fling, although we don't want to speculate much on that.

Sexyy Red Sparks Hunxho Dating Rumors

Furthermore, it's not like the "SkeeYee" hitmaker is any less provocative or sultry in her online presentation. Amid a lot of new music previews, she got social media to start a twerk thread on Twitter to hype up her next moves in 2024. Sexyy Red already came through with some new releases this year, and we're sure that she has no plans of slowing down throughout it. It's going to be a pretty competitive one, but not one that some club bangers and raunchy lyrics can't participate in.

Red's New IG Post

Meanwhile, she's also inspiring others with her art, whether it's collaborators, fans, or other industry peers. For example, Drake labeled the 25-year-old his "muse" on IG recently, and that probably goes both ways for the "Rich Baby Daddy" duo. But perhaps a stronger point of inspiration is a new boo, so we'll see if we ever get confirmation or denial on this. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red and Hunxho.

