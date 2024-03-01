Sexyy Red & Summer Walker Tap Lil Scrappy For New "I Might" Music Video: Watch

This romantic cut follows a classic visual formula for old-school rap and R&B collabs: a love story about conflicting suitors.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Sexyy Red I Might Summer Walker Music Video Watch Hip Hop News

Sexyy Red isn't slowing down in 2024, it seems, as not even childbirth could keep her down for a music video shoot. Moreover, her (and her baby bump) star alongside Lil Scrappy, Summer Walker, and more in the new visual for "I Might," featuring the latter as a guest artist. For those unaware, this rap/R&B fusion appeared on the deluxe version of the St. Louis rapper's breakout album Hood Hottest Princess. It's a romantic tale about lust that still deals with the fallout of another relationship, and this new short film parallels that story quite well and invokes a lot of colorful settings, tropes, and narrative moments that make it a pretty engaging throwback vibe.

Of course, this is not Sexyy Red's first music video of the year, with that fact attributed to "Rich Baby Daddy" with Drake and SZA. That cut ended up on the Canadian superstar's 2023 album For All The Dogs, and was definitely among the most fun songs to release last year in the hip-hop mainstream. Fittingly, its visual treatment is also pretty cheeky, as it portrays the "Pound Town" hitmaker and the 6ix God as a couple with some comical interactions. However, this definitely doesn't answer the question of whether we'll get more long-form new music from her this year, but that's a pretty easy code to crack.

After all, Sexyy Red recently teased some new material on social media, and if you're not already a fan, it won't convert you. But it doesn't have to, because it's clear that she's building her following and artistry based on some pretty simple but salient core ideas. Say what you will about the content matter within, but it's a wild double standard to pretend like it's much raunchier than most other mainstream rap right now. Maybe one day, we'll get the genre diversion that some fans think is warranted, and we'll see for sure whether it was the right call.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this new music video for "I Might" from the "Somethin'" spitter and Summer Walker? Are you looking forward to new music from them coming soon? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red.

