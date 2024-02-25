Sexyy Red Teases New Music On Social Media

Sexyy Red is back in the game following her recent pregnancy and birth, for which many congratulations are in order. But if you thought she was coming into 2024 with any less energy than she had in her breakout 2023, it seems like you'd be sorely mistaken. Moreover, the St. Louis MC recently returned to social media to preview some new music, in which she plays with some faster flows -– at least, at first. Then, the full drum beat, dark keys, and heavy bass set in, and it sounds like another club-ready banger like the ones she dominated with last year.

Sure, this doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to the Hood Hottest Princess, but it's exactly the kind of music that fans loved and expected. Hopefully Sexyy Red takes her time to fully craft it before dropping, as she's got a lot on her plate for this year. The 25-year-old is one of the performers slated for The Roots Picnic, which raised many fans' eyebrows. After all, many probably didn't expect Questlove to be a "Pound Town" resident, but a good festival lineup should always be diverse and timely, right?

Sexyy Red's New Music Snippet: Listen

In addition, these new music teases follow her new music video with Drake and SZA, "Rich Baby Daddy" off of the Toronto superstar's 2023 album, For All The Dogs. It resulted in a lot of memes and artist responses, such as Sexyy Red joking that she would put Drizzy on child support and people joking about their partnership in the visuals. It's great to see that some of the later hits of last year still have some mileage, especially one as fun and bubbly as this one. Most importantly, it keeps momentum up for whatever she's going to drop next.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this new music that the "SkeeYee" hitmaker is teasing for her fans? Does it match to the energy of her latest single with Nardo Wick, "Somethin'"? Whatever the case and however you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red.

