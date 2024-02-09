Sexyy Red's Post-Baby Body Looks Snatched In New Mirror Selfies

The St. Louis native is making sure she's ready to be back outside in time for another Hot Girl Summer.

2023 was the year of big breakouts in female rap, from Flyana Boss' viral videos to both Ice Spice and Sexyy Red pushing boundaries in their unique ways. The 24-year-old New York native isn't a parent yet, but she is continuing to bring controversy into 2024 thanks to her explicit first single of the year dropping a few weeks ago. As for the elder of the two redheads, she's now got two little ones to care for, though she's obviously not letting that hold her back from getting back in her rap bag.

Earlier this week, the "SkeeYee" hitmaker confirmed via Instagram that she officially gave birth to her second child in a mildly salacious manner. Much to the world's surprise, Red's been moving her post-partum body with ease, comfortably twerking for the camera as she had throughout her entire pregnancy. Ahead of the weekend, the black-haired beauty felt ready to show how she's been bouncing back in the days after giving birth. Already, Red looks seriously snatched around her midsection, while still carrying weight in her bodacious booty and thick thighs.

Sexyy Red is Back on Her Bulls**t Shortly After Giving Birth

It seems that approaching motherhood for the second time had Sexyy Red feeling nostalgic for her youth last month. As 2024 began, the St. Louis native took us back in time to her high school days, unveiling her graduation photos for the world to see. Check those out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

