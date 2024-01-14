Sexyy Red Shares High School Graduation Photos

Sexyy Red shared photos of her high school graduation after a fan found a picture of their old teacher with the rapper. "And I graduated," Red wrote on social media alongside pictures of herself, fittingly, in a bright red graduation cape and mortarboard. Now 25, Red has come along way from high school. While her first tracks dropped in 2018, 2023 was the year that she really took off.

"Pound Town" and "Skee Yee" became viral hits, also becoming her first charting singles. She also dropped her first full album, Hottest Hood Princess, which peaked at No. 82 on the Billboard album chart. She also linked up with some of the biggest names in music. The nightclub Tape posted a bevvy of videos from a Wireless Fest afterparty on their social media. Many of them featured Travis Scott and Red performing from behind the DJ's desk. Scott had brought out Red during his set earlier in the day. In one, Red performs "SkeeYee" for the crowd. However, they weren't the only ones there. Latto also showed out, performing "Big Energy" for the crowd before declaring that it was "shots o'clock." Other performers at the afterparty included Bryon Messina and Bryson Tiller.

Read More: Sexyy Red Calls Khia A “Hater” After She Insists They’re Nothing Alike

Sexyy Red Plans To Be A "Whole New Woman" After The Birth Of Her Child

Meanwhile, Red announced that she plans to be a "whole new woman" after she "drops" her baby this year. "Super sexyy. Super pretty. Get money," Red explained in a series of videos posted on Instagram. Red initially announced her pregnancy in October, but it's unclear how far along she is in her pregnancy. As a result, it's unknown when her due date is.

Of course, being pregnant hasn't stopped Red from going wild. Red was twerking like the best of them as she celebrated the release of the deluxe version of Hottest Hood Princess. Red was turned all the way up at a release party, letting her booty shake like jello. Furthermore, Red's impressive moves also showed that pregnancy isn't slowing her down when comes to getting down.

Read More: Sexyy Red Criticized For Reposting TikTok From Murderer

[via]