High School Graduation
- MusicSexyy Red Shares High School Graduation PhotosRed shared the photos after someone found her old high school teacher.By Ben Mock
- GramT.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"This good news comes after a viral video circulated showing the teen arguing with restaurant employees.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole Attends Fan's College Graduation After Meeting Her in 2013Not only did Cole make good on his promise to attend her high school graduation, but he showed up for her college ceremony, as well.By Erika Marie
- GramThe Game Praises His Son For Earning College Scholarship In An Emotional TributeThe Game celebrated his son earning a scholarship to the University of Oregon, on Instagram, Thursday.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo Graduates High School, Will Drop Migos Track With NBA YoungBoy TonightQuavo dropped out of high school just months before he was set to graduate, so he recently announced he'd completed his courses and received his high school diploma.By Erika Marie