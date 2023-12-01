Sexyy Red Releases Deluxe Version Of "Hood Hottest Princess"

Turn your speakers up cause Sexyy Red just dropped new music! The "Pound Town" rapper has just shared the official deluxe edition release of her viral mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. The breakout star caught the attention of fans and industry heavyweights alike with her initial project. And now, she's taking it up a notch with an additional 11 tracks. Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) delivers an extended musical experience, with fresh collaborations and captivating verses to complement the original 11 tracks that made waves back in June. Sexyy Red's strategic announcement just days before the release date has sent anticipation soaring among her dedicated fanbase.

The deluxe edition features an impressive lineup of guest appearances, further solidifying Sexyy Red's position as a rising force in the rap game. Collaborations include heavyweights such as Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Summer Walker, and Sukihana, adding a diverse and star-studded dimension to the project. With this powerhouse roster, she is poised to elevate Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) to new heights.

Stream "Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)" By Sexyy Red

Beyond her solo endeavors, Sexyy Red has been a consistent presence in the hip-hop scene. Her momentum has been relentless. With notable features on tracks like Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)" alongside Latto, Moneybagg Yo's "Big Dawg," and BlakeIANA's "Bing Bong" remix. The rapper has showcased her versatility by seamlessly navigating various collaborations and leaving her mark on each track. Adding to her impressive repertoire, Sexyy Red recently contributed "No Panties" to the soundtrack of Rap Sh!t Season Two.

The strategic timing of the deluxe edition's release aligns with Sexyy Red's ongoing efforts to captivate audiences and maintain a consistent presence in the hip-hop spotlight. As she expands the narrative of Hood Hottest Princess, fans can expect an immersive sonic journey that showcases the rapper's evolution and her ability to seamlessly collaborate with industry heavyweights. Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) is more than just an expansion; it's a statement. The rapper's commitment to delivering quality music and staying on the pulse of the industry has positioned her as an artist to watch.

Tracklist

“Sexyy Red For President” “Booty Meat (F My Baby Dad)” “Ghetto Princess” feat. Chief Keef “Sexyy Please” “Hold On Yeah” “Shake Yo Dreads” “Perfect Match” feat. 42 Dugg and G Herbo “Free My N**ga” “I Might” feat. Summer Walker “I Don’t Wanna Be Saved” “Hood Rats” feat. Sukihana

