Chrisean Rock Celebrates Sexyy Red’s Success

Recently, Chrisean Rock took to social media to hype up Sexyy Red. The "Pound Town" rapper put on two performances at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired last night. The Crazy In Love star celebrated how Sexyy Red blew up in such a short amount of time, noting how in June, she was (mostly) confined to her seat while performing. This time around, however, all eyes were on her. She joined DaBaby for a performance of "SHAKE SUMN (Remix)," and performed a medley of some of her own hits.

"Aye @SexyyRed314_ you went from performing yo sh*t from yo seat cuz they played ya music during a commercial break to performing at the very next bet awards yeah dog cut tf up sis! Nothing but elevation," Chrisean wrote. Clearly, Sexyy Red has a lot to proud of this year, and Chrisean won't be letting her forget it.

Read More: Fat Joe Trolled Over Sexyy Red “SkeeYee” Mispronunciation At BET Hip Hop Awards

Chrisean Rock Praises Sexyy Red For 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Performances

Aside from performing at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Sexyy Red's also gearing up for her Hood Hottest Princess tour. The 25-year-old hitmaker is scheduled to kick things off next week, with performances in Boston, NYC, Baltimore, and Philly. She'll then head to the midwest for several dates before moving on to the south. The Hood Hottest Princess tour is set to close in December with a final show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Sexyy Red is also featured on Drake's new album For All The Dogs on a track alongside SZA, "Rich Baby Daddy." After the album dropped, she took to social media to thank the Canadian artist for continuing to support her. "Thank u Drake for supporting me all year and letting me b apart of your amazing album," she wrote. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Read More: Angela Rye Apologizes After Misinterpreting Sexyy Red’s Trump Comments

[Via]