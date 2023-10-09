Chrisean Rock Shows Love To Sexyy Red

Chrisean Rock recently took to social media to show some love to Sexyy Red. The duo got down together at the 2023 BET Awards, so it's no surprise that they're close. With that being said, it's been a while since they've been seen together. It's also been a turbulent past week for both of them. Chrisean shared a TikTok of herself and friends dancing to the St. Louis hitmaker's song "Shake Yo Dreads," and looked to be having a blast.

The new mother also dropped a compliment in the comments section of the "Pound Town" performer's new Instagram photo. "Pretty asf," she wrote. A few days ago, Sexyy Red had her sex tape leaked on her Instagram Story, and has been the unfortunate victim of a lot of online trolling ever since. Luckily, it looks like the rapper has the support of her friends to get her through.

Chrisean Rock Dances To "Shake Yo Dreads"

Chrisean hasn't had it easy lately either. Recently, she sparked some speculation online after she was photographed with what looked like drugs. Her 1-month-old son, Chrisean Jr., also recently underwent surgery for a hernia, which she says he's recovering well from. Despite ongoing drama with her son's father Blueface, it looks like Chrisean has found herself a new love interest. She shared a photo of herself on FaceTime with a man today amid the gossip, and appears to be smitten. "Who else love a ninja with dimples/tats," she wrote. Though the man's entire face can't be seen in the photo, fans are glad that she seems to be moving on from Blueface for good.

As for Sexyy Red, she's featured on Drake's new album For All The Dogs. She appears alongside SZA on the track "Rich Baby Daddy." She also hung out with him after his Toronto It's All A Blur tour stop this weekend. What do you think of Chrisean Rock showing love to Sexyy Red? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock and Sexyy Red.

