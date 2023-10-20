Chrisean Rock Performs Blueface Diss Track At Sexyy Red Show

Recently, Chrisean Rock joined Sexyy Red onstage at her show in Baltimore to perform her new Blueface diss track, "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH." The song was written by none other than Lil Mabu, who's also the 23-year-old's alleged new man. Based on clips from the evening shared by Chrisean, fans couldn't get enough of her performance, going wild for their hometown hero. "@sexyyred is a real one," she captioned her post. "Thanks Baltimore so much loveeee."

While she only welcomed her first child with Blueface last month, it looks like Chrisean already has her sights set on baby No. 2, though this one could have a different father. The Baddies East star recently boasted about her new relationship during an Instagram Live, noting how well he treats her. "He’s so sweet y’all. He’s so nice to me. And respectful as f*ck," she shared. "I was telling him I wanna have a baby ASAP." The 18-year-old rapper even commented on her clips from the Sexyy Red show, hyping up the hitmaker. "It’s been 3 days and they know it word for wordddd," Lil Mabu wrote alongside a heart emoji. "Woulda been there but i got italian class in the morning #collegelife."

Chrisean Rock Joins Sexyy Red In Baltimore

Chrisean isn't the only one with another child in her future, however. Sexyy Red also recently announced that she's expecting her second child. The "Pound Town" performer continues to be hard at work amid her pregnancy, throwing it back at her shows as usual. Unfortunately, this has gotten her some backlash from certain social media users. It doesn't look like she'll be letting the criticism or her pregnancy slow her down, however, as she continues to turn up onstage.

