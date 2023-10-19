Chrisean Rock Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body Amid Blueface Drama

Chrisean Rock is someone who is constantly embroiled in some sort of drama online. Overall, this is all thanks to her relationship with Blueface. Although the two are pretty much done at this point, they continue to argue. Now, Blue is with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Sure, they have had their issues, but he seems to be happier with her. Or at least that is what he is trying to portray on the internet these days. At the end of the day, it is all just one big mess.

Recently, Chrisean came out with a diss track against Blueface. The song features none other than Lil Mabu, who is a trust fund kid cosplaying as a drill artist. That said, this has led to another layer in the drama. It also doesn't help that Chrisean continues to taunt Blueface by saying he cannot see his own child. It is all very bizarre, and recently, it appeared as though she was looking to make him jealous, yet again. This time, however, she did it by showing off her post-pregnancy body.

Chrisean Rock On The Gram

If you remember, as soon as she gave birth, Chrisean Rock was in the gym looking to get her bounce-back body. Based on the video above, it is very clear that she has been putting in a lot of work. However, it seems like she is doing everything in her power to make sure Blueface regrets his previous actions. Although based on his recent comments, it appears as though he doesn't really care that much. Such is life in the world of Chrisean, Blueface, and Jaidyn Alexis.

