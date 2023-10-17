Jason Lee Teases Lengthy Interview With Chrisean Rock

Jason Lee has been known to do some pretty big interviews. The Hollywood Unlocked personality has made a name for himself with these scoops. Recently, he interviewed the likes of Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis. Now, however, he is looking to get the other side of the story. Of course, we are talking about the likes of Chrisean Rock. Chrisean has been a huge name in social media discourse as of late, and she definitely makes for a pretty massive interview, even if you like her or not.

Chrisean Rock is currently starring on Baddies East with her sister Tesehki. Moreover, she has been embroiled in a ton of drama as it pertains to Blueface. Her child with the rapper has created lots of turmoil, however, it doesn't seem like Blue is around very much. Instead, Rock is fending for herself, even if it has been an uphill battle. All of this has been pretty crazy to watch, and the fans want some answers. Well, it seems like Jason Lee may be providing those answers very soon.

Read More: Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Look Stunning At Jason Lee Event

Jason Lee Speaks

In a recent tweet, Lee revealed that he spoke to Chrisean Rock for upwards of three hours. Overall, this is a very long time to be interviewing someone. Most podcast interviews last about an hour. Sometimes, they can be a bit shorter and sometimes they are a bit longer. Either way, three hours is massive, and we can only imagine some of the things that Chrisean is going to say. After all, Blueface has put her through a lot.

Hopefully, this interview shines to light all of the things that fans have wanted to know over these past few months. Be sure to let us know what you're expecting from the interview, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the latest on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Cardi B Got Punched By Rah Ali, Jason Lee Claims