Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Look Stunning At Jason Lee Event

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis looked sharp af at a Jason Lee event this weekend. Blueface was more low-key in a dark suit and gloves. However, Alexis stunned in a black slatted ensemble of a matching crop top and pants that perfectly flaunted her ample curves. Check out their fire fit below.

The appearance comes a couple days after Alexis dropped her latest single, "Barbie". The track is something of a departure for Alexis as it doesn't exclusively focus on the BBL that Blueface paid for her to get. However, the song did prove controversial as it appeared to take direct shots at Chrisean Rock. Furthermore, many people accused Blueface of writing her lyrics and using it as yet another vehicle to target Rock. However, the Chicago rapper denies the claims, saying that the lyrics were all Alexis.

Chrisean Rock Feuds With JackBoy After Blueface Comment

Speaking on Rock, Blueface's other baby mama has been getting into yet another spot of internet beef. JackBoy is the subject of some pretty horrific abuse allegations from Lexxstasy, a rapper affiliated with his 1804 Records label. “He would beat the shit out of me, spit on me, made me sit in the shower butt-ass naked with a fan on, in a sixty-degree house. [He] would make me suck dick or fuck him after he beat my ass bloody, bruised, eyes damn near shut," Lexxstay claimed on Instagram Live. She also alleged that JackBoy had once choked and pistol-whipped her until he "almost killed" her. In responding to the allegations, JackBoy dismissively said that the situation was nothing like Chrisean and Blueface.

Rock didn't like that very much. "Jack boy shut yo ugly ass up what I got to [do] with you beating ya bitch up if I was her both of us would have black eyes not just her with ya small ass n ya dreads would be pulled out … and dats ain’t how u say my name either tf," Rock wrote on X.

