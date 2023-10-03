Chrisean Rock & Blueface Engage In Twitter War Following Lil Baby’s Comments

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are a former couple that is always shrouded in drama. Even now that the two aren't together anymore, they are still stirring up a whole bunch of headlines. Overall, it has been very difficult for people to understand what's going on. After all, they are always tweeting at each other or engaging in some kind of social media antic. Although it's entertaining for some, there are others out there who are absolutely fed up about this situation, and want it to go away.

After weeks of rumors involving rap superstar Lil Baby, the artist finally decided to respond. In a series of tweets, he claimed that he and Chrisean have never hooked up and that he simply had some kind words for her at an event. Subsequently, Chrisean took to Twitter where she unleashed an unholy rant on Blueface. Essentially, she is still very much upset at Blue for posting his child naked. Moreover, she is showing the world that Blueface's worries about Lil Baby were completely unfounded.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

"See he finally said it …FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me," Chrisean wrote. "I’m done trolling I just needed lil baby to clear the air cuz my BABY DADDY GAVE ME HELL over a n***a n won’t be believe me about anything . He was to quiet after he said “real shit!” After blue posted he was done being mean to me. N***a fuck me taking it far THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW U AINT THE FATHER . But blueface start saying u was the father just to hurt me. I’m just happy you finally speaking up cuz he won’t let me live after tht day I met you at the party."

Blueface Responds...Kind Of

Blueface ended up engaging in this one-sided Twitter war, although barely. As you can see below, he told Chrisean that no one wants her, and that Jaidyn is the superior woman. "Don’t nobody want yo snaggle tooth ass on sY iam not yo baby daddy stop talking about me," he wrote. Needless to say, the drama never stops. Let us know your thoughts on this, in the comments section below.

