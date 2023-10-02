Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy Journey Shown In New “Prayer For Chrisean Jr.” Music Video Feat. Mookie

The public has been admittedly hard on Chrisean Rock since she first announced her pregnancy in January. To be fair, it's not like her often-emotionally immature behaviour didn't warn the concern. Thankfully, she's made noticeable efforts to grow and do better since stepping into motherhood. The Baltimore native may not be perfect, but as the music video she dropped today (October 2) shows, she's got a huge heart, and it's full of love for her firstborn son.

Nearly one month after Chrisean Jr. took his first breath, his famous parents have already shown him off in two visuals. The first, "Baby Momma Drama" saw Blueface reflecting on the chaos in his life thanks to Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. For her part, the Baddies cast member opted to focus on more positive topics, like the dreams she has for her son's future. In her "Prayer For Chrisean Jr." song, the young boy's mother sings about learning to have conversations with God with some help from her brother, Mookie.

Chrisean Rock Pays Tribute to Her Son in Sweet New Visual

"My mama taught me how to pray / I got that baby on my hip like every day," Rock's sibling sings halfway through the track. "This s**t get cr*zy 'round my way like every day / Money calling, I ain't stalling on the way," he continues. Speaking of money, we see just how hard Rock worked all throughout her pregnancy in the accompanying video too. From doing photoshoots with her baby bump to making appearances at rowdy clubs, she didn't quit.

Watch Chrisean Rock's heartwarming music video dedicated to her son exclusively on YouTube above. Do you think that motherhood is what the 23-year-old needed to get her life moving in the right direction? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

My mama taught me how to pray

I got that baby on my hip like every day

This s**t get cr*zy 'round my way like every day

Money calling, I ain't stalling on the way

