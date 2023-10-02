Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface Dropping New Video For Her 25th Birthday: “TURN MY B**CH UP TODAY”

No matter what may come between Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis, the 26-year-old will always have a soft spot for his high school sweetheart. He's not exactly inclined to loyalty. Still, he's spent most of 2023 investing his time into turning his first baby mama into a rap superstar. In her first few months as a MILF Music signee, Alexis shared singles like "Stewie," "Workout," and "Post Opp," the first of which was markedly quoted by Latto on Twitter.

Today (October 2), marks the rising starlet's 25th birthday. According to Blue's Twitter page, they have something exciting on the way to celebrate. "Make sure all y'all wish her a happy birthday," the "Thotiana" artist accordingly urged his followers early on Monday morning. "Video dropping today... MILF MUSIC." In another post, he continued, "It's a real b**ch C-Day today. First Lady of MILF MUSIC, the one y'all love to hate. TURN MY B**CH UP TODAY ON SY."

Jaidyn Alexis Turns 25

Obviously, not everyone would be flattered by such an explicit birthday greeting, but still, Blue has a point about the internet enjoying dissing Alexis. The constant hate surely gets exhausting every now and then, but rather than get caught up in her feelings, the creative turns their insults into bars with the help of her other half.

It's presently unclear what the First Lady's new song is called, or if her man will be appearing on the track. He dropped his own single, "Baby Momma Drama" last month, with little Chrisean Jr. making his debut in that visual. Alexis wasn't impressed at the time. However, she and Blue have since put their difference behind them to focus on building generational wealth for their sons.

Blueface Begins New Music Countdown on Twitter

Based on the latest tweet to appear on his feed this afternoon, it seems like Blueface is generating hype for his new video with a countdown. We're expecting to hear the latest from him and Jaidyn Alexis around 5 PM ET, and we can't wait to see what the co-parents have in store. Will you be listening? Let us know in the comments, and check back later to see the latest MILF Music visual.

