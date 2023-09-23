Jaidyn Alexis Performs At Blueface’s Show, Female Patrons Start A Fight

It's not uncommon to hear about Blueface being caught up in situations involving physical violence, so we're not exactly surprised to hear about what unfolded at his most recent live performance. On Friday (September 22), the father of three took to the stage in Los Angeles, where women watching on in the audience found themselves throwing hands at each other. It's unclear what exactly started the spat to begin with, though a video captured shows several women yelling at one another as security attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Things got particularly intense as the screaming women were trying to make their way back into the venue with little success. "Girls are wild, bruh," a male voice declared from behind the camera after we see Blue grinning from ear to ear. Perhaps this was their attempt at auditioning for one of the "Thotiana" rapper's controversial reality shows, but it certainly didn't work in their favour last night.

Blueface Concert Attendees Begin Fighting

Surprisingly, Chrisean Rock wasn't in attendance with her Cr*zy In Love co-star's son. Instead, the California native brought out Jaidyn Alexis (despite her publicly dissing him earlier this week) to perform one of her first three singles alongside a troupe of salacious dancers.

Many members of the crowd were shining their flashlights on the "Stewie" artist and filming her big stage debut. Blue posted several clips on his own Instagram, making it clear that he doesn't want any bad blood with either of his children's mothers. "Rock will make it next time," he later explained. "She had a serious matter to attend to. We are all MILF Music as far as I'm concerned, they both my artists."

Jaidyn Alexis Performs, Her Co-Parent Hypes Amateur Artist Up

"I want them both to flourish musically," the 26-year-old clarified on his IG Story. "Shoutout to both my BMs." Which of Blueface's co-parents do you think has more potential to make it as a rap diva in the industry today, Chrisean Rock or Jaidyn Alexis? Share your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

