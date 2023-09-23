Lil Baby Praises Blueface For Going Easier On Chrisean Rock, Atlanta Native Says He’s Done With Opps

Social media users warned Chrisean Rock that signing up to be Blueface's baby mama wouldn't be an easy feat. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old was determined to have a child with her Cr*zy In Love co-star, who she finally delivered on Instagram Live earlier this month. Since then, her co-parent and his family have been applying plenty of pressure on the new mom, though Lil Baby was pleased to see Blue promising to lay off the "Lit" rapper after a particularly difficult week for her.

In the aftermath of an unflattering video of Rock misusing her baby carrier at Walmart going viral, the California native hopped on Twitter to address some things. "I know she going thru [something and] it's not easy," the "Thotiana" hitmaker wrote on Friday (September 22). "No hood harder than parenthood so I'm not [gonna] be mean to her no more. Her mental state determines how my son's day goes," Blue further reflected. "Let's just encourage her to be more accountable [and] responsible this time around. Come on rock, we got this. I'm here."

Lil Baby Praises Blueface for Supporting Chrisean Rock

Most of what Blue has said about Rock as of late on social media has been full of hate and negativity, so users were pleased to see the pair learning to work in tandem – even if things aren't perfect between them right now. When he came across his fellow artist's post, Lil Baby made it clear that he supports the father of three's message.

"Real s**t!!" he wrote. As you may recall, the My Turn lyricist previously caused a serious bout of drama between the Zeus stars, as Blue appeared to be jealous over Rock linking up with Baby, who she considers to be more like family than a romantic option.

4PF Rapper is Seemingly Done with His Opps

"I don't got no opps," Lil Baby wrote on his Instagram Story earlier this weekend. "Them ni**as really entertainers. I'm the last of a dying breed," he continued. "My type endangered." Do you think that the 4PF rapper is really done beefing with Blueface and others? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

