Lil Baby Practices At The Shooting Range In New Video

Despite currently being on tour, Lil Baby has found plenty of opportunities to fit in other activities. Some of those have been so strange and funny that they've gone viral. The first of which was when he stopped to give a random woman on the street a bike. The video of her riding off on the bike had fans cracking up. Earlier this week, video hit the internet of a fashion Instagram influencer running into Baby on the street and asking him about his watch. It becomes clear that the cameraman doesn't recognize the rapper when he asks him what he does for a living and Baby simply replies "I rob."

Now another video is cracking fans up. This time it's Lil Baby visiting a shooting range. DJ Akademiks shared the 90-second video of the rapper shooting both a rifle and a pistol. There isn't much of note about the video itself aside from the group of people that have gathered around him to watch. But as fans point out there is still something kind of amusing about the clip. "idk why this so funny" the top comment on the post reads. Check out the full video below.

Lil Baby Heads To The Shooting Range

Lil Baby is also in the middle of a subtle beef with Blueface. The two rappers haven't made much direct confrontation yet they've been taking subtle shots. That included a pair of tweets, a leaked song snippet, and a music video that are all alleged to be shots taken between the two.

Earlier this month, a man was shot at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis despite GloRilla's presence at the show in her home city. Baby has been surprisingly quiet about the event in the weeks since offering fans a refund but not saying much else. What do you think of the new video of Lil Baby at the shooting range? Let us know in the comment section below.

