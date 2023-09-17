Lil Baby Superfan Says She’s Over The Rapper Following Afterparty Interaction

Looks like Lil Baby's lost a fan. A woman has posted video from a concert afterparty in which Lil Baby appears to tell her "don't touch me" when she tries to get his attention. "Yall can have @LilBaby i mean i respect ppl privacy but im a fan i just fanned out at the moment. i paid for front row seats and VIP at the after party for this?! i thought he was humble but "don't touch me" is wildddddddddd! He lost my support," the woman wrote on what appears to be TikTok.

Overall, it's not be a great week for Lil Baby in terms of his fanbase. People were reminded of the tragic shooting that occurred at a concert earlier this year. However, the story is one of mixed blessing. While it's terrible that Lil Baby has the shadow of the shooting hanging over him, the victim appears to be doing well. CEO Jizzle, a cousin on Young Dolph, posted to Instagram to talk about how his recovery is going. Jizzle showed himself getting ready for the day, listening to music and going about with a special despite the extensive bandages on his body.

Lil Baby Appears To Diss Blueface

Meanwhile, the rapper himself is up to some antics of his own. ”Put a hunnit up a million times the fuck is a Blueface?” Baby rapped in a snippet of a new song he previewed on Instagram. Baby's beef with Blueface is an interesting one. It's very one-sided, with Blueface causing most of the drama in it. However, it appears that Baby is finally putting his foot down.

As far as anyone can tell, the beef stems from Blueface disrespecting Chrisean Rock about how she interacted with Baby at a party back in February. “I think you be letting too many rap n-ggas be in your face. “Y’all had an empowerment conversation at 5 a.m? With him all up in your face like this? He damn near up in my face, cuz! He wanna fuck me too? Cuh wanna fuck me? Any n-gga in your face is in my face … It makes no sense," Blueface ranted at his on-off partner.

