superfan
- MusicLil Baby Superfan Says She's Over The Rapper Following Afterparty InteractionThe fan claims she didn't really get the VIP experience from the rapper.By Ben Mock
- GramYoung Dolph Pulls Up To Superfan's House To Gift Her His LamborghiniThe 23 year old fan was the winner of Dolph's "Rich Slave" Lamborghini giveaway. By Dre D.
- TVWendy Williams Sends New Superfan John Oliver An Odd Array Of GiftsWendy Williams sent John Oliver some Doritos and caviar, along with a self-portrait of her eating lamb chops, as a thank you for praising her at-home show.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Dedicates "After Hours" To Superfan Who DiedThe Weeknd dedicated his new album, "After Hours," to one of his longtime fans, Lance, who recently passed away.By Lynn S.
- SportsRaptors Superfan Honors Kawhi Leonard With Touching IG PostLeonard and Danny Green both left for LA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Roasted By Comedian Bill Burr For Being A "Super Bandwagon Fan"Drake has received a ton of attention in these playoffs.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Goes To Prom With A SuperfanHe surely had a night to remember.By hnhh
- MusicJourdan Dunn Can't Control Her Tears While Watching B2K At The Millennium TourThe model couldn't contain her emotions.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Gets Touchy-Feely Love From A Fan While Vacationing In The BahamasThe woman couldn't keep her hands off of the rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Superfan Heckles Singer's Publicist: "I Don't Mean To Interrupt But..."R. Kelly Superfans don't care to understand the difference between "Child Support" and "Child Molestation."By Devin Ch
- SportsPurdue Superfan Tyler Trent Passed Away After Battle With CancerThe Purdue football fan was an inspiration to many in the sports community.
By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage More Interested In Playing Lex Luthor Over Superman These DaysNicolas Cage is no longer hopeful of a Superman role.By Chantilly Post