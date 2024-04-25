Beyonce Surprises Adorable 2-Year-Old Superfan With Heartfelt Gifts

It's no secret that Beyonce has a fiercely loyal fanbase, and evidently, members of her hive are getting started young. Last week, Instagram user Beau Fabregas shared a clip of her and her 2-year-old son Tyler enjoying a pizza date when he adorably asked if they could visit Beyonce. "We don’t know her personally," Fabregas explained to him. “She’s not mama’s friend." Tyler was persistent, however, insisting that they do know her personally. “Beyonce is my friend," he declared.

Fortunately for the young fan, Beyonce caught wind of the heartwarming video and decided to thank him for his support with some meaningful gifts. Fabregas shared another post earlier this week revealing that Bey's publicist sent her a DM claiming that the hitmaker “would love to send something to him.” Of course, she agreed, sharing photos of Tyler posing next to a bouquet of bright blue flowers and a new stuffed animal.

Read More: Beyonce Clears Up Misconceptions About Her Natural Hair & Shows It Off

Tyler & Beyonce Are Officially Friends

“For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!” Fabregas captioned her post. “Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s cr*zy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure. In her note (which she started out with ‘To my friend Tyler’) she said, ‘I see your halo, Tyler.’"

“Thank you so much for thinking of our little family @yvettenoelschure @beyonce. I mean with the amount of mentions and videos Beyonce gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over. My mama heart," she continued. "BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!” What do you think of Beyonce thanking her 2-year-old superfan with some heartfelt gifts? What about the sweet video of him calling her his friend? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: J Cole's "Might Delete Later" Misses No. 1 Debut, Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" Takes Top Spot

[Via]