Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Carter Breaks Blue Ivy's Hot 100 Record

Back in 2019, Blue Ivy Carter broke an impressive chart record. She became the youngest person to ever be credited for a song on the Hot 100. She appeared alongside her mother, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid on the track "BROWN SKIN GIRL" from Bey's The Lion King soundtrack. The song spent one week at number 76 on the charts but it was enough for Blue Ivy to secure the record. But now as the tracklist of COWBOY CARTER has hit the chart, she no longer holds the record.

Within COWBOY CARTER is the track "PROTECTOR." The song sees Bey leaning into some of her maternal instincts and ambitions, which is why it's so perfect that it includes her daughter Rumi Carter. The 6-year-old's song debuted at number 42 on the Hot 100 this week. Every single eligible song from the project hit the Hot 100 this week. That included "TEXAS HOLD EM," "II MOST WANTED," and "JOLENE" in the top 10. With her placement on the chart she officially surpassed Blue Ivy as the youngest credited artist to ever appear on the Hot 100.

Rumi Carter And Beyonce's Collab Breaks Blue Ivy's Record

Beyonce made history of her own when the album hit the Hot Country Albums chart. She officially became the first black woman to ever top the chart in its entire 60 year history. Last month, she received a special Innovator Award during his year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. Artists like Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars have taken the award home in the past.

The praise for COWBOY CARTER has been overwhelming. Fans and critics alike have spoken positively of the album since it dropped. That's why it's no surprise that its first week featured the biggest sales total for any album of 2024 so far. What do you think of Rumi Carter breaking Blue Ivy's record for being the youngest credited artist to ever appear on the Hot 100? Do you think Rumi's record will ever be broken? Let us know in the comment section below.

