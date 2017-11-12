rumi carter
- Pop CultureTina Knowles Says Beyoncé’s Daughter, Rumi, Already "Loves" FashionTina Knowles says that Beyoncé’s daughter, Rumi, is already dressing herself and has an interest in fashion.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearBeyoncé’s Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi Are All Grown Up In Ivy Park’s Latest CampaignKobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, also modelled for the upcoming drop.By Hayley Hynes
- GramBlue Ivy Is Nearly As Tall As Beyoncé: See New PictureJAY-Z and Beyoncé's children are getting so big in their latest family portrait. By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Shares Unseen Footage Of Kids In New Year's VideoBey shares her family with the world, just a little bit. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's Whole Family Gets Tested For Coronavirus Ahead Of Mother's DayBeyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, revealed that their whole family got tested for coronavirus, allowing them to spend Mother's Day together.By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé & Jay-Z's Twins Pose With Blue Ivy In Adorable New PhotoThe source of the photo remains unknown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Finally Shares An Adorable Photo Of Twins Sir & RumiBeyoncé gives us the first good look at her twins.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJay-Z & Beyoncé Climb Aboard $180 Million Luxury Yacht In ItalyJay-Z & Beyoncé basically have a mini cruise ship to themselves.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Babies Beyoncé & Jay Z Held During The "On The Run II" Tour Aren't TheirsBeyoncé and Jay Z brought out some mystery babies. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJay-Z Trademarks Tribute To Carter Twins For "Ace Of Spades" Champagne: ReportHov has locked down the phrase "Les Jumelles d'Armand de Brignac" or "the twins." By Trevor Smith
- MusicBeyoncé Hashtag Results Hidden On Instagram After Twins Photos SurfaceA search for "#Beyonce" currently yields no results.By Trevor Smith