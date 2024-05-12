Tina Knowles Speaks On Beyonce & JAY-Z's Twins, Rumi & Sir

Tina Knowles provided a rare update on Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, during an interview with E! News at the Kentucky Derby, earlier this month. She described Rumi as an "amazing artist" while revealing that Sir is really into "numbers stuff" at the moment. Beyonce and JAY-Z welcomed the two back in 2018.

"Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator," Tina told the outlet during the event. "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion." As for Sir, she added: "Sir is very quiet. [He] does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much."

Read More: Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Speaks On "Cowboy Culture" Amid "Texas Hold 'Em" Success

Tina Knowles Poses With Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Knowles also discussed Beyonce and Rumi's collaboration on "Protector" off of the singer's new album, Cowboy Carter. "We're from Texas," she said. "We've been part of that culture for a long time and I was very excited about it." She went on to label the album a "nice history lesson." and added of Beyonce: "She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I'm really proud of that." The album marked Beyonce's eighth consecutive chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 and the first project by a black woman to top the Top Country Albums chart. She teamed up with genre legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson as well as Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Shaboozey, and Willie Jones for the album.

Tina Knowles Speaks On Rumi & Sir

Check out Tina Knowles' interview with E! News above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tina Knowles on HotNewHipHop.

Read more: Beyonce & JAY-Z's Date Night Photo Dump Features A Gorgeous Outfit And Plenty Of Wine

[Via]