Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Speaks On "Cowboy Culture" Amid "Texas Hold 'Em" Success

Tina Knowles has penned an insightful musing on "country culture" amid the wild success of Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" single. "We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas. We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning. When people ask why is Beyonce wearing cowboy hats? It's really funny, I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid, we went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion. Solange did a whole brilliant Album and Project based on Black Cowboy Culture. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up.❤️❤️," Knowles wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, Knowles' words were accompanied by a slideshow highlighting the families pre-existing ties to the country. This included professional photoshoots and candid images of the family. Additionally, Knowles included several recent articles about the topic. This includes the viral piece by Taylor Crumpton for TIME - "Beyonce Has Always Been Country".

Read more: Beyonce & JAY-Z's Date Night Photo Dump Features A Gorgeous Outfit And Plenty Of Wine

Fans Await Beyonce Country Album

It is is all but confirmed at this point that Beyonce is doing a full country album. However, some credit should go to the BeyHive for their diligent detective work before the singer's various announcements. Like the best conspiracy theories, fans have seemingly pulled this idea out of the most tenuous crumbs. First, there is Beyonce's "country-inspired" Grammys outfit. This included a chequered duster and bright white Stetson. Then there is the fact that Beyonce's website lists Renaissance as officially Act 1 - Renaissance. This has reignited the idea that Renaissance is meant to be the first part of a trilogy. This means there is allegedly two more albums of new music from Beyonce. Finally, there is a line that has resurfaced from her 2019 song "Black Parade. To many fans, the line "I’m going back to the South, where my roots ain’t watered down” is an indication that Beyonce is "going country" (just look at them boots).

However, there have been previous rumors about the contents of Renaissance's second and third acts. A now-deleted tweet from Kyle Buchanan at the New York Times appeared to indicate that "Act 2" would be an acoustic album while "Act 3" would be a fully collaborative album with JAY-Z. However, neither claim was addressed by the singer's camp. For the time being, fans will have to wait and see if Beyonce does indeed go the Lana Del Rey route and drop a surprise country album.

Read More: Beyonce Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion For Renaissance Tour Hometown Show In Houston

[via]