Quavo & Lana Del Rey Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumors

Quavo and Lana Del Rey were spotted out in Los Angeles this week, sparking rumors of a potential relationship. The pair were spotted walking together and were later seen laughing in the back of a chauffeured vehicle. Could this be the next big musical power couple? It's unclear how the couple met but safe to say, people are confused by the pairing.

"This wasn't on my 2024 bingo card!" one X user wrote. "This is so random...watch them get married and have five kids," added another. The link-up also led people to contemplate how it might affect their onward musical projects. "She gonna make a song about BBC and summer time sadness," theorized one user. However, others were surprised it had taken her this long to date a Black man. "Honestly I always wondered why never [she] dated a black guy she always seem to be one of those white girls that do," said someone else. However, rumors did once persist about Del Rey and A$AP Rocky after he starred in her "National Anthem" video.

Read More: Quavo Invites Fan Wearing Young Thug Shirt On Stage In Dubai

Quavo Surprises Fans With Fashion Week Concert

Del Rey is from New York City, where Quavo surprised fans during fashion week last year. The former Migos rapper drew a massive crowd in the center of New York City as the former Migos rapper pulled up for an impromptu concert. The Atlanta rapper is in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week but decided to make some headlines away from the runways. In a clip uploaded to social media, Quavo could be heard performing "Hotel Lobby" to the assembled crowd. Furthermore, the concert appears to come courtesy of SideTalk NYC, the viral "one-minute street interview" show.

Fans were overjoyed by the surprise concert. Additionally, many were surprised (and excited) to see that True Religion, Quavo's fashion line, may be making a return. "If you stopped wearing Tru because rappers did you corny 😂😂😂," one person said. "Damn... true religion back??? I just roasted a Walmart worker for ..... nvm... Go crazy," added another. However, some people pointed out the double standard that Quavo could do this and be fine but Kai Cenat was arrested for "the same thing". On this note - the Quavo concert was probably planned, while the Cenat giveaway was not. Meanwhile, people were not fully rioting at Quavo's concert.

Read More: Quavo Joins Popcaan At Unruly Fest In Jamaica

[via]