Quavo Joins Popcaan At Unruly Fest In Jamaica

Quavo made a surprise appearance at Unruly Fest in Jamaica, stepping out with Popcaan for the latter's set. The crowd was understandably overjoyed to see the former Migos rapper step out. However, not everyone was a fan of the appearance. "American artists always go to Jamaica and dress like it’s Independence Day 😂😂😂 , but big up unnu self 🙌❤️ 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲," one person said on Instagram.

However, things got a little too unruly at Unruly Fest as the cops pulled the plug on the festival early, citing safety concerns. According to senior police officers, they had let the show run on a hour longer than the festival's permit. However, Popcaan, who also organizes Unruly Fest, had some harsh words for the cops. In a statement about the abrupt shut down, Popcaan said that things like shut were the reason that St. Thomas "couldn't do better".

Quavo Steps Out For Surprise NYC Concert

Quavo has been making plenty of surprise appearances this year. He drew a massive crowd in the center of New York City as the former Migos rapper pulled up for an impromptu concert. The Atlanta rapper is in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week but decided to make some headlines away from the runways. In a clip uploaded to social media, Quavo could be heard performing "Hotel Lobby" to the assembled crowd. Furthermore, the concert appears to come courtesy of SideTalk NYC, the viral "one-minute street interview" show.

Fans were overjoyed by the surprise concert. Additionally, many were surprised (and excited) to see that True Religion, Quavo's fashion line, may be making a return. "If you stopped wearing Tru because rappers did you corny 😂😂😂," one person said. "Damn... true religion back??? I just roasted a Walmart worker for ..... nvm... Go crazy," added another. However, some people pointed out the double standard that Quavo could do this and be fine but Kai Cenat was arrested for "the same thing". On this note - the Quavo concert was probably planned, while the Cenat giveaway was not. Meanwhile, people were not fully rioting at Quavo's concert.

