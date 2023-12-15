Quavo Dismisses Woman's Dirty Talk During Hilarious Blind Dating Video

From his music, you know that Quavo likes to have fun in the bedroom, but just like anyone else, he's not always in that mood. Moreover, he recently participated in a new video titled "20 WOMEN VS 1 RAPPER," uploaded on YouTube by Noluvmar. In it, the former Migo meets 20 random women and has to pick between them in a speed dating-like scenario. It's a pretty hilarious video– albeit a questionable concept– that other rappers like Boosie Badazz have also done in the past. This time, though, Quay had a particularly hilarious reaction to one woman from Kentucky, Riley, who was a bit too excited to get intimate with him.

In the clip below, you can see him ask this woman some questions about what she likes to do: hobbies, interests, you know the drill. They mention Six Flags, traveling, and then out of nowhere, the woman says that she likes "f***ing and sucking d**k" for fun. "Damn, why everything is that with you?" the soon-to-be flautist asked Riley. "Besides, you know, f***ing and sucking d**k, what else?" he asked, which caused him, Noluvmar, and Riley to chuckle and giggle.

Quavo's Hilarious Response To An Overenthusiastic Suitor: Watch

"I don't know if I can eat at a table with her," Quavo told the host after she walked away when her time was up. They joked about not being able to take her to your mother's house, and you can tell by her reaction and the laughs that everyone took it in stride. Of course, we know that the Georgia trap icon's interests are much more varied and eclectic than what many might assume. For example, he recently practiced his karate skills in Japan, adding yet another skill to his growing portfolio.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old is still having a lot of fun on the music side of things, so don't think he's getting distracted at all. After all, Travis Scott recently brought him out at his Miami concert to great success, hyping up the crowd and showing off some potent chemistry. So if you ever meet Huncho, just know that you don't have to try too hard to get him excited. For more news and the latest updates on Quavo, check back in with HNHH.

