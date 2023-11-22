Quavo Drops Free Cookbook Full Of "Family Recipes" For Thanksgiving

Quavo has released a cookbook loaded with "family recipes" to help fans out ahead of Thanksgiving. He spoke about the decision with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution during a farmers market that his foundation held at Urban Recipe on Monday in honor of the holidays. The cookbook is available for free download online.

“It’s very important to give back,” Quavo told the outlet. “We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion to the big things that we’re doing.”

Quavo Hosts "Huncho Farms" Ahead Of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Shauna Nep, Quavo, Paula Park and Brittany Concannon attend Quavo Cares presents "Huncho Farms" Hosted By Quavo & Urban Recipe in Atlanta Community Ahead of Thanksgiving on November 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

On the front page of the cookbook, Quavo writes: "What I care most about is bringing the community together to provide joy and peace. There is no better way to do it than to connect with loved ones over a home-cooked meal. This season, as my gift to you, I am sharing my family recipes to inspire you to make nutritious meals together to enjoy with laughter and love. Wishing you and your family a beautiful Thanksgiving." Among the recipes are baked apple crisps, apple glazed sweet potato, baja beans dip, cinnamon rice pudding, and much more.

Quavo Reflects On "Huncho Farms" Experience

During the "Huncho Farms" event, the team treated hundreds of families to fresh produce, hygiene products, and a hard copy of the cookbook. They also had the opportunity to watch meals from the cookbook be prepared in person. As for music from the Migos rapper, he teased having a sequel to his collaborative project with Travis Scott in the works, earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quavo and how other artists are spending Thanksgiving on HotNewHipHop.

