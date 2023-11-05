Britney Spears Celebrates Holiday Season With Latest IG Post

Britney Spears showed herself getting in the holiday spirit on Instagram, on Friday, as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve all approach. In doing so, Spears rocked a long red cutout dress and posed joyfully for her followers.

"Merry Halloween Christmas New Years Thanksgiving!!!" the legendary pop star captioned the video. It's amassed over 120,000 likes on the social media platform. Spears' post arrives following the release of her new memoir, The Woman In Me, which hit bookshelves on October 24. It sold 1.1 million copies in its first week of release, according to the Associated Press.

Britney Spears' "The Woman In Me" Goes On Sale

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 26: Copies of the book "La Mujer Que Soy" ("The Woman In Me"), Britney. Spears's autobiography, is seen in the shelves of Casa del Libro bookshop on October 26, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

One of the more headline-catching revelations from the memoir is Spears' comments on her past relationship with Justin Timberlake. Spears recently spoke about her decision to open up about her relationship with Timberlake during an interview with PEOPLE. “Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she told the outlet last month. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life. It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.”

Britney Spears Celebrates The Holidays

Elsewhere in the memoir, Spears discusses her life under her infamous 13-year conservancy and more. Check out her latest Instagram update above and be on the lookout for further updates on Spears' new memoir on HotNewHipHop.

