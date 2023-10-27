Plies Reacts To Britney Spears’ Nude Photo: “Say Less!!!!!”

Recently, Britney Spears took to social media to unveil a flirtatious nude beach photo. The sultry shot, of course, garnered the attention of one of the pop icon's biggest fans, Plies. It's no secret that the rapper has a massive crush on Spears. With that being said, followers were expecting a big reaction to her latest thirst trap. He's now delivered, reposting the image on his own Instagram page, complete with a few new details he added himself. "Say Less!!!!!" he wrote.

Plies added a tattoo of his own name onto Spears' backside. He also drew an arrow pointing to the shadow of the person taking the photo. "Me," he then labeled the shadow. While it's unlikely that Plies actually had the privilege of capturing the photo, a man can dream. Countless fans are sounding off in his comments section, noting how they expected this kind of response from him.

Plies Continues To Thirst Over Britney Spears

Spears also opened up about why she enjoys taking these kinds of photos of herself in her new memoir, The Woman In Me. She says that after years of having her photo taken by others, the control she feels when photographing herself is empowering to her. "I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she explained. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."

It's clear that Plies is enjoying her recent seductive photoshoots also, based on his reaction.

