Plies Dances With Britney Spears Lookalike At Concert

It's no secret that Plies is a Britney Spears fan! In fact, the "Shawty" rapper has been vocal about his infatuation with the pop star in recent months. In September of this year, he compared Spears to Beyoncé, praising her for the energy she's bringing to the gram with her iconic dancing videos. His admiration for the pop star has been on full display. He didn't hold back in expressing his appreciation for Spears, even going so far as to compare her to the legendary Beyoncé. Plies couldn't help but applaud Spears for her dance skills in a video she posted. "This My Beyonce U My Beyonce!!!!! I’m Drunk In Love Bih!!!!!" Plies humorously captioned the video. This post was in response to Spears after she posted a clip of her dancing sensually on a pole on Instagram.

Plies almost had a moment to make his dreams turn to reality after a Britney Spears look alike popped up at his concert the other day. The woman, named Tasha, took the stage and Plies was definitely excited. "I Thought Brittney Had Popped Up On Me Bih But It Was Tasha!!! [laughing emojis]," Plies wrote in his caption. "Well Tasha We’ll Turn Your Azz Up Too!!!! That Got Damn Tasha Was Tryin To Get It Together!!!!" Tasha could be seen in the video clip dancing and enjoying the moment on stage with Plies.

The video clip captured Tasha dancing and thoroughly enjoying her moment in the spotlight alongside Plies, creating a memorable and entertaining concert experience. Fans enjoyed watching as well, and the comments had a lot to say in light of the moment. Many made light of the funny moment. "My girl did the toddler two step," one person wrote. "Lawd Tasha look like a baby just learnin to walk… I’m in here like “Get it boo! Come on you got it! Keep goin!!" another person said.

Meanwhile, the real Britney Spears has been dealing with her own problems in her world. After she uploaded a video of herself dancing with fake knives just days ago, fans were concerned. Local police ended up showing up to her house to conduct a welfare check on her. Needless to say Spears was not happy about the cops showing up to her home and wrote her frustrations out in an IG post. "So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted … Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home ???" she wrote. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

