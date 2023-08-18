Plies Appears To Celebrate Britney Spears Divorce

It’s no secret that Plies is a major Britney Spears fan. He’s so much of a fan, in fact, that social media users have been speculating that he could be involved in her recently-announced divorce. The Florida-born performer has been known to comment on her iconic dancing videos, thirsting over the pop legend’s moves. With that being said, amid the news of her divorce, some fans have been mentioning Plies and accusing him of being the culprit. Others have been congratulating the rapper that he may now finally have a shot with her.

Yesterday, Plies took to Instagram to share a clip of himself jamming to some of her music. He sung along to Spears’ hit 1998 track “…Baby One More Time,” and it’s clear that he was feeling every bit of it. Some commenters have noted that the artist could be celebrating Spears’ divorce from her ex, Sam Asghari, in the clip. “She available and she know you watching,” one Instagram user tells Plies.

Read More: Fans Blaming Plies For Britney Spears Divorce

Plies Dances To Britney Spears

“Baby One More Time…… Send Me A Sign Baby!!!!” he captioned the post, also adding various heart-eyed, laughing, and magnifying glass emojis. Though there’s no solid evidence that the two of them have even gotten in touch, fans are still having fun speculating. Several commenters are urging Spears to respond to Plies’ admiration, claiming that it’s possible they’ll end up together.

Yesterday (August 18), Britney Spears’ now-ex Sam Asghari publicly confirmed the news of their divorce on his Instagram story. The model described the situation as amicable, claiming that they both continue to have respect and love for one another. The news began to circulate earlier this week, after a source told TMZ that their split was imminent. Allegedly, Asghari accused the singer of cheating on him, leading to a huge fight. These reports didn’t help rumors of Plies’ involvement, as it also got fans thinking that he could have been the other man. “Sh*t happens,” Asghari said of the divorce.

Read More: Britney Spears’ Stripper Pole Video Earns Her Hilarious Nickname From Plies

[Via]