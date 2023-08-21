Britney Spears Poses With Her “Fav Boys” Amid Divorce

Britney Spears recently took to social media to detail her wild night of fun. According to the pop icon, she “played all night” with a few friends who she calls her “fav boys.” In one of the clips she shared on Instagram a man is seen licking Spears’ leg, while in another, a group of several men are lined up carrying her. The post comes amid the recent news of her divorce from ex Sam Asghari, and it’s gotten users talking in the comments section.

In her caption, Spears explains that after she drove an hour to get food, she realized someone had tipped off paparazzi about her whereabouts. She claims that after that, she decided to go to a friend’s house, and invited the men over. Though Spears has her comments turned off on her personal IG account, The Neighborhood Talk reposted the clips, and users are sharing their thoughts there. “BRITNEY SAID WHAT DIVORCE?” one fan writes alongside a laughing emoji. A different user also notes that another fellow, Plies, may have appreciated an invite.

Read More: Plies’ Britney Spears Crush Grows Stronger As She Addresses Her Divorce In Bright Green Panties

Britney Spears “Played All Night” With Friends

Spears looks to be unfazed by all the reports surrounding her divorce, and living her best life amid the split. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly,” she wrote of the divorce yesterday. She also says she’s “actually doing pretty damn good” considering the breakup, continuing to be fairly active on social media. It was reported by TMZ recently that Asghari allegedly doesn’t get any of Spears’ assets under their prenuptial agreement. The model, however, may be looking to challenge that.

Page Six claims that Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup.” Allegedly, he’s threatening to leak private information about Spears if he’s not given a payout. With that being said, Asghari also described their divorce as amicable and claimed that they continue to have respect for each other earlier this week. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Britney Spears.

Read More: Plies Appears To Celebrate Britney Spears Divorce

[Via]