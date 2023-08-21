Sam Asghari’s “Paparazzi Disguise” Picked By His IG Followers Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage coming to an end isn’t exactly a surprise to anyone who’s been keeping up with the pair since their courtship began. Apart from the difference in their age and financial status, other critics have also noted their apparent lack of chemistry and distinctly different personality types. While Asghari prefers to lay low and mostly keep his personal business out of the public eye, Spears has always been one for entertaining a crowd – especially with her controversial dancing videos.

Plies is perhaps the mother of two’s biggest fan at this time and has been regularly posting reaction videos to her moves both on and off the pole. When the pop star confirmed her divorce earlier this week, social media was quick to blame the rapper for pulling “White Diamond,” as he’s been calling her, away from Asghari. It’s unclear if Spears’ provocative dancing is a part of the reason why she and her husband are breaking up, but the situation has certainly brought out his inner comedian.

Sam Asghari Makes Light of His Separation from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari asks people to choose his paparazzi disguise amid divorce from Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/6IgH3t8ClR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

A few days ago, Asghari posted on his IG Story with three different potential “disguises” to help him evade the paparazzi. Two of them show the model wearing glasses, while others switch up his hairstyle and colour. “Help me choose paparazzi disguise,” he asked his followers, looking for input on which combination would make him the least recognizable. It seems Asghari was only kidding, but still, being in the media so frequently during a divorce can’t be easy to navigate.

While Sam Asghari continues to crack jokes about what life will be like without Britney Spears, his ex has been doing some post-divorce announcement celebrating of her own. It seems the “Womanizer” hitmaker spent her weekend partying with a group of guys who were more than happy to make her feel like a queen. See what Brit had to say about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

