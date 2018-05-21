disguise
- StreetwearSam Asghari's "Paparazzi Disguise" Picked By His IG Followers Amid Britney Spears DivorceBoth exes are taking subliminal shots at each other with their recent social media posts.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralSZA Hits Up Drake & 21 Savage's Show In Los Angeles In Goofy DisguiseAll it takes to go incognito is a baseball cap, a hoodie, and a mustache.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Watches "The Little Mermaid" In Theatres Wearing A DisguiseShe just wants to be a part of our world.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West Steps Out With An Unrecognizable Bianca Censori In West HollywoodBeing married to Yeezy is no easy task.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHighland Park Suspect Robert Crimo Wore Women's Clothing To Blend In After Deadly ShootingRobert Crimo has not yet been officially charged in connection with the tragedy, though that's expected to be addressed later today.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsSaweetie Wears "Ugly" Disguise Complete With Buck Teeth For #TapInChallengeSaweetie launched a challenge for her new song, "Tap In," in which she wore an "ugly" disguise before transforming back into a baddie.By Lynn S.
- MusicMichael Jackson Wears Fake Mustache & Wig With Accuser In Uncovered Security TapeMichael Jackson is seen on camera shopping for jewelry with James Safechuck.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJay Pharoah May Have Been Atlanta's Teddy Perkins For The 2018 EmmysInternet theories point to Jay Pharoah as the person who dressed up as Atlanta's Teddy Perkins.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSacha Baron Cohen Tries To Make OJ Simpson Admit To Murder On "Who Is America"The Juice wasn't fooled. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsSarah Palin Angered After Being Tricked Into Sacha Baron Cohen InterviewCohen is at it again. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMatt Damon Makes An Unrecognizable Cameo In “Deadpool 2”Blink and you’ll miss Matt Damon’s cameo in "Deadpool 2." By Safra D