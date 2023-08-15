SZA Hits Up Drake & 21 Savage’s Show In Los Angeles In Goofy Disguise

Sometimes, a tour is so popular that it seems like on any given night, you could see more stars in the crowd than on stage. Moreover, that’s exactly the case for the Drake and 21 Savage trek, “It’s All A Blur,” which captivated audiences and will continue to do so for a bit longer this year. Most recently, they hosted Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and more during their dates in Los Angeles. With each new city they hit, they bring out a lot of special guests as a n entourage of sorts. Furthermore, some big names would rather keep things low-key rather than show up on the big screens at the stadiums.

For example, SZA recently posted some pictures from her at the Drake and 21 Savage show in the California city. However, she wore a baseball cap, a hoodie, and most notably a fake mustache to act as some sort of disguise for the concert, and she watched from the stands. We’re sure that plenty of people recognized the TDE singer regardless, although she posited whether that’s because the mustache became part of her style. “Lost in the bit or is the bit lost in me,” the St. Louis native captioned a pic of her in the outfit.

SZA’s Disguise For Drake & 21 Savage Show

SZA attended Drake’s concert in LA the other night wearing … an interesting disguise 💀 pic.twitter.com/17UPavHfVe — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 14, 2023

Of course, the two superstars have a lot of praise for one another, and have kept up a respectful and friendly relationship after dating some years ago. For example, Drake had high praise for SZA’s most recent album SOS, calling it “incredible.” In fact, apparently the 6 God was supposed to appear on the project, although that didn’t end up panning out. Back when news broke of their romantic history, the 33-year-old gave her perspective on social media relating to his claim that they dated in 2008.

“So It was actually 2009 lol,” she tweeted. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace. I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.” Clearly, the two can still have some fun on the road, and we hope she had a great time. For more news and the latest updates on SZA, Drake, and 21 Savage, log back into HNHH.

