SZA’s sophomore effort continues to be the talk of the town and even Drake can’t help but praise the record. After years of fans pleading in her comment sections, SZA dropped off SOS. It was a labor of love that took some time for the world to receive, and now that it’s here, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s growth is audible. Her fusion of several genres is done in a way only SZA can deliver. As SOS sits comfortably at No. 1 on the charts, a clip from Drake’s recent interview commanded attention.

Drizzy has been making moves—and money—with Stake, the crypto casino and sports betting platform. In an interview with Stake, Drake called SZA’s SOS “incredible” amid chatter that he was supposed to make an appearance on the record.

SZA recently said in an interview that she reached out to several of her peers, but sadly, they didn’t respond to her requests. She added she wasn’t upset about it because she’d done the same to many of them in the past.

Elsewhere in Drake’s discussion with Stake, he spoke about the length of time it takes for him to create an album. Apparently, his joint project with 21 Savage, Her Loss, took four months to complete.

“Yeah, that was quick. It’s quick. Like, I’ve obviously had albums that take a year,” said Drake. “I’ve had albums that take two years. And then, I have an album, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. I think we made that in like, six weeks. Eight weeks. What a Time to Be Alive, another album that we made fast.”

It has been a busy year for Aubrey Graham as he’s released not one but two projects. His surprise Honestly, Nevermind album received mixed reviews from fans as Drake tapped into dance and house music. Nevertheless, it was yet another chart-topping hit for the OVO icon.