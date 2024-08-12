SZA's Latest Love Interest Sparks Controversy

The singer is "embarrassed" by a past relationship.

SZA took to social media to post about how she fell in love with an "opp." The singer, whose music often details her relationship woes and self-esteem issues, made a post on X (formerly Twitter) to briefly vent. "Being in love w your opp is crazy.. that sh*t really happened to me. So embarrassing," the post reads.

In this context, SZA falling in love with an "opp" means that she fell in love with someone who didn't have her best interests at heart. It could also refer to someone who did not genuinely like her. The post elicited a variety of responses. Some remarked on their own failed relationships, with one of the top comments recalling their marriage to someone they now consider an "opp." She echoed SZA's sentiments of such a situation being "embarrassing." Some fans joked that she was referring to Drake. The pair briefly dated in 2009, but according to SZA, it was casual and they quickly moved on. The two are still friends and, more recently, musical collaborators. Of course, we'll never know who SZA is actually referring to, but that won't stop fans from speculating.

SZA's been very active over the last two years. She had a lengthy run of performances earlier this year. In June and July, she played sets at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Glastonbury, some of the biggest yearly music festivals in the world. Prior to her festival run, she played 63 shows on her SOS World Tour between February 2023 and May 2024. The acclaimed follow-up to CTRL had spots on both Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list and Rolling Stone's most recent update to their list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.