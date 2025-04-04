Dreamville Festival 2025 Reveals Set Times For J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu & More

Dreamville has a lot of exciting releases on the way, but before that, they have to wrap up the beloved Dreamville Festival for one last ride this year. Furthermore, the 2025 edition will be the fest's fifth and final one, and with performers like J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, 21 Savage, JID, and many more, it will most likely shape up to be an amazing experience. What's more is that they already revealed the set times for these artists, which you can find by scrolling further down below. Despite some hate from other artists, Cole is setting this up to be the best Dreamville Fest it can be, and we can't wait to see the results this weekend (Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6) at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.