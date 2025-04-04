Dreamville Festival 2025 Reveals Set Times For J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu & More

Dreamville has a lot of exciting releases on the way, but before that, they have to wrap up the beloved Dreamville Festival for one last ride this year. Furthermore, the 2025 edition will be the fest's fifth and final one, and with performers like J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, 21 Savage, JID, and many more, it will most likely shape up to be an amazing experience. What's more is that they already revealed the set times for these artists, which you can find by scrolling further down below. Despite some hate from other artists, Cole is setting this up to be the best Dreamville Fest it can be, and we can't wait to see the results this weekend (Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6) at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In addition, the 2025 Dreamville Festival also hosted many free pre-festival events to celebrate even more with fans. These include pop-up shops, panels, college courses in collaboration with Shaw University, and standup comedy events. Meanwhile, J. Cole's hype for The Fall Off and many other moves from the festival's performers indicate this will be a very strong sendoff. "What a ride it’s been," the Dreamville Festival team stated via Twitter. "We can’t thank y’all enough for the memories we’ve shared." "Let’s run it back one last time and have a special weekend in North Caroline," Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad confirmed in his own tweet. “Love y'all for real y'all have always supported us and made this weekend special." For those curious, check out the Dreamville Festival 2025 set times down below.
Dreamville Festival 2025 Set Times
Saturday, April 5 (Rise Stage).
Omen – 1:30–1:50PM
Ab-Soul – 2:30–3:00PM
Bas – 4:00–4:30PM
Ari Lennox – 5:30–6:00PM
Ludacris – 7:00–7:30PM
21 Savage – 8:40–9:25PM
Saturday, April 5 (Shine Stage).
Kai Case & Niko Brim – 1:10–1:25PM
Lute – 2:00–2:20PM
Young Nudy – 3:15–3:45PM
Chief Keef – 4:45–5:15PM
Keyshia Cole – 6:15–6:45PM
PARTYNEXTDOOR – 7:45–8:30PM
Lil Wayne with Hot Boys & Big Tymers – 9:35PM
Sunday, April 6 (Rise Stage).
Trap Dickey – 1:20–1:35PM
Anycia – 2:15–2:35PM
EARTHGANG – 3:30–4:00PM
Wale – 5:00–5:30PM
GloRilla – 6:30–7:00PM
Erykah Badu – 8:15–9:00PM
Sunday, April 6 (Shine Stage).
Akia – 1:00–1:15PM
Cozz – 1:45–2:05PM
BigXThaPlug – 2:45–3:15PM
Coco Jones – 4:15–4:45PM
JID – 5:45–6:15PM
Tems – 7:15–8:00PM
J. Cole – 9:30PM