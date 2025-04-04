Dreamville Festival 2025 Reveals Set Times For J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu & More

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 680 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dreamville Festival 2025 Set Times J Cole Lil Wayne Erykah Badu Hip Hop News
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This will be the final Dreamville Festival from J. Cole and company, and they are definitely going out with a bang.

Dreamville has a lot of exciting releases on the way, but before that, they have to wrap up the beloved Dreamville Festival for one last ride this year. Furthermore, the 2025 edition will be the fest's fifth and final one, and with performers like J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, 21 Savage, JID, and many more, it will most likely shape up to be an amazing experience. What's more is that they already revealed the set times for these artists, which you can find by scrolling further down below. Despite some hate from other artists, Cole is setting this up to be the best Dreamville Fest it can be, and we can't wait to see the results this weekend (Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6) at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In addition, the 2025 Dreamville Festival also hosted many free pre-festival events to celebrate even more with fans. These include pop-up shops, panels, college courses in collaboration with Shaw University, and standup comedy events. Meanwhile, J. Cole's hype for The Fall Off and many other moves from the festival's performers indicate this will be a very strong sendoff. "What a ride it’s been," the Dreamville Festival team stated via Twitter. "We can’t thank y’all enough for the memories we’ve shared." "Let’s run it back one last time and have a special weekend in North Caroline," Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad confirmed in his own tweet. “Love y'all for real y'all have always supported us and made this weekend special." For those curious, check out the Dreamville Festival 2025 set times down below.

Read More: J. Cole Is At A Fork In The Road – Can He Bounce Back Before "The Fall Off"?

Dreamville Festival 2025 Set Times

Saturday, April 5 (Rise Stage).
Omen – 1:30–1:50PM
Ab-Soul – 2:30–3:00PM
Bas – 4:00–4:30PM
Ari Lennox – 5:30–6:00PM
Ludacris – 7:00–7:30PM
21 Savage – 8:40–9:25PM

Saturday, April 5 (Shine Stage).
Kai Case & Niko Brim – 1:10–1:25PM
Lute – 2:00–2:20PM
Young Nudy – 3:15–3:45PM
Chief Keef – 4:45–5:15PM
Keyshia Cole – 6:15–6:45PM
PARTYNEXTDOOR – 7:45–8:30PM
Lil Wayne with Hot Boys & Big Tymers – 9:35PM

Sunday, April 6 (Rise Stage).
Trap Dickey – 1:20–1:35PM
Anycia – 2:15–2:35PM
EARTHGANG – 3:30–4:00PM
Wale – 5:00–5:30PM
GloRilla – 6:30–7:00PM
Erykah Badu – 8:15–9:00PM

Sunday, April 6 (Shine Stage).
Akia – 1:00–1:15PM
Cozz – 1:45–2:05PM
BigXThaPlug – 2:45–3:15PM
Coco Jones – 4:15–4:45PM
JID – 5:45–6:15PM
Tems – 7:15–8:00PM
J. Cole – 9:30PM

Read More: A$AP Rocky Denies Siding With Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Or J. Cole On Upcoming Song

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Paras Griffin/Getty Images News Stream Made In America Fest Featuring Future, J. Cole, The Weeknd, Beyonce & More 40.1K
coachella 2024 Music How To Watch Coachella 2024 From Home: Line-Up, Set Times & More 491
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images News Stream Coachella Day 3 Featuring Calvin Harris, Duck Sauce & More 5.3K
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Music Livestream Lollapalooza 2018 Featuring Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Post Malone 3.6K