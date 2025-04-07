J Cole Addresses The Future Of Dreamville Fest While Performing With Erykah Badu

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Future Dreamville Fest Erykah Badu Hip Hop News
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: J. Cole performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
J Cole and Erykah Badu were accompanied on the 2025 Dreamville Fest lineup by Lil Wayne, GloRilla, 21 Savage, JID, Coco Jones, and many more.

2025 is the fifth and final year of the J Cole-fronted Dreamville music festival, whose bittersweet but nonetheless spectacular iteration just rocked Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina this past weekend. The rapper closed out the festival on Sunday night (April 6), even tapping fellow headliner Erykah Badu to perform his "Didn't Cha Know"-sampling "Too Deep For The Intro" classic. It was all in front of a recreation of Mohammad's apartment, Cole's Queens landlord back in the day who was the first to believe in him as an artist. The "Neighbors" MC took a moment during his set to reflect on Dreamville Fest, thank fans for their support, and assure them the festival will continue under new directions.

"We said this is the last Dreamville Festival," J. Cole remarked concerning the future of Dreamville Fest and its fifth year. "I’m just keeping it 100 with y’all, that s**t be a lot. We want to put on some amazing s**t for y'all, we want to do it for Carolina, you know what I mean? We love being able to offer that and bring amazing artists. [...] But I'ma just let y'all know our plan. We still gon' bring some s**t.

Read More: J. Cole Is At A Fork In The Road – Can He Bounce Back Before "The Fall Off"?

Is Dreamville Fest Over?

"This festival will exist," J. Cole remarked concerning Dreamville Fest's future. "It might not have the motherf***ing 'Dreamville Festival' name on it, but we will be back with this feel. When y'all out here, I don't know if y'all feel it. But to me, this s**t feel like a cookout, motherf***ing family reunion. It's so much love in this b***h. It's so many Black people in this motherf***ing festival." For those unaware, Raleigh city officials and festival organizers announced a four-year deal for a new festival, in which Cole and Dreamville will still reportedly play a big role.

Meanwhile, as J. Cole fans wait for The Fall Off, a lot of longtime fans reflected on their experiences with Dreamville Fest and the amazing memories that came from them. Although it may not look the same, at least this new North Carolina festival will still have this celebration of music, art, culture, and community as a north star.

Read More: Ab-Soul Previews New Roc Marciano Collaboration Inspired By J. Cole

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
North Carolina Dreamville Fest Come Back Hip Hop News Music North Carolina Officials Reveal Dreamville Fest Will Come Back Under A New Banner 2.3K
Dreamville Festival 2025 Set Times J Cole Lil Wayne Erykah Badu Hip Hop News Music Dreamville Festival 2025 Reveals Set Times For J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu & More 6.8K
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night Music J Cole's Manager Confirms Dreamville Fest 2025 Will Be Last One Ever 3.2K
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3 Music J Cole Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar For "7 Minute Drill" Diss: "That's The Lamest Sh*t I Ever Did" 36.3K