J Cole Addresses The Future Of Dreamville Fest While Performing With Erykah Badu

2025 is the fifth and final year of the J Cole-fronted Dreamville music festival, whose bittersweet but nonetheless spectacular iteration just rocked Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina this past weekend. The rapper closed out the festival on Sunday night (April 6), even tapping fellow headliner Erykah Badu to perform his "Didn't Cha Know"-sampling "Too Deep For The Intro" classic. It was all in front of a recreation of Mohammad's apartment, Cole's Queens landlord back in the day who was the first to believe in him as an artist. The "Neighbors" MC took a moment during his set to reflect on Dreamville Fest, thank fans for their support, and assure them the festival will continue under new directions.

"We said this is the last Dreamville Festival," J. Cole remarked concerning the future of Dreamville Fest and its fifth year. "I’m just keeping it 100 with y’all, that s**t be a lot. We want to put on some amazing s**t for y'all, we want to do it for Carolina, you know what I mean? We love being able to offer that and bring amazing artists. [...] But I'ma just let y'all know our plan. We still gon' bring some s**t.

Is Dreamville Fest Over?

"This festival will exist," J. Cole remarked concerning Dreamville Fest's future. "It might not have the motherf***ing 'Dreamville Festival' name on it, but we will be back with this feel. When y'all out here, I don't know if y'all feel it. But to me, this s**t feel like a cookout, motherf***ing family reunion. It's so much love in this b***h. It's so many Black people in this motherf***ing festival." For those unaware, Raleigh city officials and festival organizers announced a four-year deal for a new festival, in which Cole and Dreamville will still reportedly play a big role.