Ab-Soul Previews New Roc Marciano Collaboration Inspired By J. Cole

Ab-Soul gave a huge shoutout to J. Cole while debuting a new collaboration with Roc Marciano on Instagram on Tuesday. He explained that Cole gave him some much-needed insight ahead of what appears to be his next project, Soul Burger: The Odyssey.

“I ain’t gon hold you boss dawg… I was an inch away from just sayin fucc it and pushin the button on this 1,” he wrote in the caption. “But, I value your vision and I know you only aspire to present quality art in the most effective way. Especially knowing how personal this is to me. I’m sure my emotions are clouding my judgement to some degree, but this piece is truly a matter of the heart. I miss him. It’s imperative that I let the world know the impact my brother left on me and so many others. I didn’t do this for views nor to monetize. I did this to honor someone who was undoubtedly ‘none of a kind.’ Armon ‘DOEBURGER’ Stringer. Happy C-Day cuz!!! Love you my n***a, no molly talk. #LLDB.” Ab-Soul then concluded with the shoutout to J. Cole: “P.S. Preciate the insight Cole. It was much needed. Don’t ever lose that passion bro.”

Kanye West & J. Cole Beef

Despite the love from J. Cole, not every post involving the Dreamville rapper was so positive on Tuesday. Kanye West also made headlines for arguing that he makes songs for virgins and his music is hurting hip-hop as a genre. "I hate J Cole music so much," West began. "It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it." He also brought up his previous beef with Drake and how the topic of J Cole came up as they made amends. "When I met up with Drake during Donda most of the convo was me telling him he was hurting hip hop by giving J Cole a platform and I was saying how much I loved Future," he said.