Ab-Soul Addresses J Cole Beef Rumors

Ab-Soul has set the record straight.

Lately, there have been rumors floating around that J Cole included Ab-Soul on his Might Delete Later track "Pi" as a jab at Kendrick Lamar, and that they're at odds because of it. According to Ab-Soul, however, this isn't actually the case. During a recent interview with DJ Hed and Gina Views, he set the record straight, revealing that he actually recorded his verse as a favor for Daylyt. Moreover, he said he didn't even know Cole would be on the song at first.

“First of all, shout out my man, Cole,” Ab-Soul said. “Cole is really the homie. Everybody be saying we use the word ‘friend’ and ‘homie’ loosely… but Cole’s a good dude. He’s been concerned about my eyes, my diet."

Ab-Soul Calls J Cole "The Homie"

“Me and Lyt did the joint ‘PI’ I did it for Daylyt — It’s Daylyt’s record,” Ab-Soul continued. “It’s called ‘PI’ literally because when me and Daylyt’s song ended, it ended on 3:14. The time, the length of the song.” He went on, recalling the moment he learned Cole was going to be on the song. “I wake up one morning, and Daylyt is like ‘bro, check this out,’ and he sends me the song,” he said. “Cole’s on there going cr*zy!" Ultimately, he was excited to hear him contribute to the track but was a bit taken aback considering Cole's plan to jump on a Herbert song fell through.