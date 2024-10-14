TDE Punch Clears Up Ab-Soul And J Cole Rumors With Important Clarification About "Pi"

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Ab-Soul performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
Punch says all of the verses were recorded well beforehand.

TDE Punch has clarified that J Cole's song, "Pi," was recorded long before Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin dropped "Like That," earlier this year. In response to HipHopDX's Jeremy Hecht, Punch shot down rumors that Cole included him on the song intentionally to diss Kendrick Lamar.

Hecht had written: "Ab-Soul threw jabs at J. Cole after Cole did him dirty by adding him & Daylyt to a song with a verse dissing Kendrick on 'Pi' - this is a question for rap fans. Cole dropped out with Kendrick but he still claims his pen is unmatched. Does he have to engage w Soul to prove it?" As fans begin debating the validity of the theory, Punch replied: "I hate to clear up rumors, I usually let them fester and see how far they go, but ALL verses on Pi were recorded long before Like That."

Ab-Soul Poses With J Cole In New York City

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Ab-Soul and J. Cole attend backstage at Irving Plaza on October 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Afterward, Hecht added: "Glad Punch clarified but just so everyone knows… I wasn’t making that theory up out of thin air.. Glasses Malone who is close to all of those people said on a livestream that Cole recorded that verse later and that Soul didn’t hear it. I was basing things off that." With the release of "Like That," Lamar shook up the entirety of hip-hop by dissing both Cole and Drake. While Cole quickly bowed out of the feud, Lamar and Drake traded numerous diss tracks in the following months.

Punch Clears The Air

Check out Punch's full post about the drama below. It comes after Soul seemingly dissed OVO's Chubbs during his freestyle for Funk Flex on Monday. Additionally, Cole reflected on the feud in his song, "Port Antonio," last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ab-Soul, J Cole, and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

