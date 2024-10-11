Ab-Soul is a lyrical wizard. He considers himself to be the best rapper alive, and when he's on his A game, it's easy to see why. He packs his verses with dense references and a devilish sense of humor that sometimes actually verges on devilish. Soulo did drop an album that was inspired by occultist Alastair Crowley, after all. "Squeeze 1st 2" is a more direct offering from the TDE veteran, but that doesn't mean it's light on the wordplay. Ab-Soul puts on a clinic over a catchy horn sample that anchors his vocals and gives some shape to his otherwise stream of consciousness bars.
Ab-Soul Is Esoteric As Ever On Jazzy New Single "Squeeze 1st 2"
BYElias Andrews
Soul Brother No. 2 dropped a sequel.
