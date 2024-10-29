Ab-Soul And JID Put On A Lyrical Clinic For New Single "Crazier"

These two delivered.

Ab-Soul has always released quality albums. Underrated, or perhaps even slept on albums, but quality nonetheless. The TDE veteran is doing something a little different for his upcoming release, though. The quality remains, but Ab-Soul is trying different sounds and working with different artists to showcase that he can make music every bit as attention-grabbing as his peers. "Squeeze 1st 2" was for the old heads, then "All That" was a bop for the West Coast fans. "Crazier" is the third single from DOE BURGER, and it sees Ab-Soul go toe-to-toe with another lyrical master, JID. It delivers.

The beat sparse and unrelenting. There's nothing flashy about "Crazier." There isn't even a build up, JID just kicks things off with an extended guest verse. The wordplay and the flow are razor sharp. JID may be a standout on Dreamville, but the TDE influence on his style is undeniable. He acclimates naturally to this soundscape. Then it's Soulo's turn. Ab-Soul is actually the more expressive of the two emcees, and uses his signature blend of puns, esoteric references and trash talk. "Crazier" is the most subdued single that Ab-Soul has released for DOE BURGER so far. That said, there's something quietly intense about it that will keep fans coming back.

Ab-Soul Continues To Build Up DOE BURGER Hype

